Democrat-aligned Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford has the backing of donors and activists who support transgender insanity and sex changes for children, a new political attack advertisement declares.

The television ad called “Not Okay” is being released Friday and is the newest ad from Crawford’s conservative opponent Brad Schimel’s campaign painting her as a left-wing ideologue and extremist. Breitbart News obtained the ad exclusively before its release.

“Out-of-state special interests are trying to buy a Supreme Court seat for Susan Crawford. Why? Because Crawford supports their radical agenda, and I’m not okay with any of it,” a woman in the video states.

“Let transitioning male teachers use my girls’ bathrooms at school? Allow boys to compete against them in sports? Giving puberty-blocking drugs to children without parents’ consent? That’s who Susan Crawford sides with, and I’m not okay with any of it,” she continues.

The ad buy is over a million dollars and will air statewide, Schimel’s campaign spokesperson Jacob Fischer told Breitbart News. The ad is being released during early voting, which ends on March 30, and ahead of election day on April 1.

“Susan Crawford is supported by radical special interests that advocate for trans men in girls’ bathrooms, biological men in women’s sports, and providing puberty blockers to children,” Fischer said. “It’s clear why George Soros and Bernie Sanders are backing Crawford’s campaign — they want a far-Left rubber stamp on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”

The ad attacking pro-transgender support for Dane County Circuit Judge Crawford comes after Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) rallied for her last weekend and had a transgender performer open the event singing a blasphemous song with the lyrics, “does your God have a big fat d***?”

On the grassroots level, drag queens in Wisconsin planned a Disney-themed bingo event on March 13 in Madison to raise money for her campaign.

“Right now more than ever we need to make sure to elect Susan Crawford to the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” the event page stated. “This if the the future of Wisconsin and the LGBTQ Community. Come support this cause, and let’s raise some money!”

Crawford is also endorsed by various left-wing groups that support transgenderism, sex changes for minors, and allowing transgender-identifying males on female sports teams.

She is endorsed by the pro-abortion EMILY’s List, which states that it also “endorse[s] candidates across the nation who work to fight against harmful anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.”

She is endorsed by Indivisible, which supports the transgender activist agenda and has mocked Republicans for being “obsessed” with the term “grooming.”

She is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, which is one of the nation’s largest providers of sex change drugs, including puberty blockers.

Crawford has stated that if she is elected, she will be impartial. However, during a recent interview at Marquette Law School, she said it is important for voters to understand her “personal values.”

“I think values, personal values are important, just so that people can understand things like I believe that our Constitution should protect a zone of private decision making — self-determination, however you want to call it,” she said. “But there should be certain areas where people are free to make their own decisions about their lives, their relationships, their health care, without the government getting involved. That’s something I think voters should know about me.”

The race between Crawford and former Wisconsin Attorney General and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Schimel follows a blowout Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2023, in which liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative candidate Dan Kelly and flipped the balance of the court to 4-3 majority liberal.

While conservatives have the chance to take back the majority once more with the retirement of liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Democrats view the battle as a chance to push policy and redraw legislative maps that could ultimately lose Republicans two U.S. House seats and help them close in on the Republicans’ slim majority.

In Wisconsin, state Supreme Court justices serve ten-year terms. While the judicial race is nonpartisan, both sides of the political aisle are heavily invested in the results of the election. The 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race is expected to be even more expensive than the 2023 election, which shattered national spending records for a judicial contest at $56 million and brought in massive out-of-state spending.

