Tom Cotton Blasts Code Pink ‘Lunatic’ Interrupting Hearing: They’re ‘Funded by Communist China’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blasted a Code Pink protester who interrupted a hearing on Tuesday, pointing out that the organization is backed by Communist China.

The protester interrupted the event on Tuesday, which featured Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“The greatest threat to global security is Israel and the whole world knows it,” the protester appeared to yell before shouting “Stop funding Israel!” repeatedly.

Once the protester was removed, Sen. Cotton offered some valuable context.

“So that protester was a Code Pink lunatic saying the greatest threat to world peace is funding Israel. I will observe, for the benefit of the audience here and on television, that Code Pink is funded by Communist China as well,” he said, pausing to reprimand other potential protesters who became agitated.

“If anyone else would like to join them, speak now, please, so we don’t have any more disruptions,” the senator said.

“As I was saying, the fact that Communist China funds Code Pink, which interrupts a hearing like this about Israel, simply illustrates Director Gabbard’s point that China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and other American adversaries are working in concert to a greater degree than they ever have before,” Cotton concluded, asking FBI Director Kash Patel to continue in answering the original question posed prior to the disruption.

Indeed, reports have revealed that key radical left-wing organizations at the center of anti-Israel and anti-American protests in the U.S. have been linked to a network tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as Breitbart News has extensively detailed. This includes the Code Pink movement.

