Watch Live: Hearing on the Censorship Industrial Complex

The Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution holds a hearing on collusion between the government, Big Tech, and the media to censor Americans on Tuesday, March 25.

The investigation into the Biden administration’s efforts to censor Americans online around topics such as the coronavirus pandemic by pressuring social media platforms and media outlets.

Testifying will be Mollie Hemingway, Editor-in-Chief of The Federalist and law professor Jonathan Turley, among others.