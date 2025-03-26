Lawsuit Claims LADWP Power Line Sparked Second Blaze in Palisades Fire

A lawsuit filed Monday claims that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is to blame for at least some of the damage in the Palisades Fire due to a power line that allegedly sparked a second blaze during the event.

The Orange County Register reported:

A new lawsuit blames part of the catastrophic Palisades fire — the worst in Los Angeles history — on downed power lines from wooden poles snapped in the hurricane-force winds. The suit, filed Monday by attorney Alexander Robertson, alleges the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power tried for months to cover up the harm caused by the fallen line. It says the LADWP told the Washington Post days after the fire began Jan. 7 that the line was not energized at the time of the blaze and had not been for the past five years. However, the agency reversed itself March 20 in a written statement to Robertson’s law firm, saying the line was indeed active at the time of the blaze that destroyed nearly 7,000 high-end structures and killed 12 people, according to the lawsuit. The LADWP attributed the original statement to a “misunderstanding,” the lawsuit alleges.

The firm that filed the suit, led by Alex “Trey” Robertson, specializes in lawsuits on behalf of wildfire victims.

The Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day, is widely suspected to have been caused by SoCal Edison power lines that snapped and sparked in the high winds. Los Angeles County is already suing the company over the fire.

LADWP has been faulted for having a nearly empty reservoir, with a 117-million-gallon capacity, atop the Palisades.

The precise cause of the Palisades Fire has yet to be determined. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is still investigating. Breitbart News has reached out to the ATF for further comment on the issue.

