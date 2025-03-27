Alex Marlow with PragerU’s Dr. Paul Kengor: ‘The New York Times Created Castro’

Political science professor, author, and PragerU presenter Dr. Paul Kengor explained how the New York Times assisted the rise of Cuba’s communist dictator Fidel Castro through its glowing and false coverage of him.

During an interview with Kengor on Wednesday’s edition of The Alex Marlow Show podcast, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow highlighted Kengor’s PragerU video on Cuba’s communist dictator Fidel Castro.

“A couple of things jumped out at me in your PragerU video on Castro,” Marlow said. “The New York Times created Castro, I had never thought of it that way.”

The PragerU presenter told Marlow that the late New York Times reporter and editorialist Herbert Matthews wrote such glowing coverage of Castro for the newspaper that the dictator’s henchman Che Guevara said, “When the world had given us up for dead, the Herb Matthews piece in the New York Times resurrected us.”

Watch Kengor’s PragerU video on Castro here.

Kengor, who is a professor of political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania and the author of The Devil and Karl Marx, explained how that New York Times piece played a pivotal role in Castro’s rise.

“It was on the cover of the New York Times I think it was February 24, 1957,” Kengor said, “And at that point, Castro and his goons were pretty much wiped out. They were kind of this small force organizing in the mountains, and Herb Matthews goes and does this interview with Fidel Castro. And it just glows about him as this great believer in democracy. ‘I am anti-communist,’ says Castro. ‘I believe in freedom, I do not support communism.’ They describe him as kind of like this George Washington of Latin America. So, this is somebody who’s anti-imperialist, anti-Yankee, anti-colonialist, I mean, you read this article in the New York Times and you think, ‘Wow, this Castro guy is great.'”

“So, yeah, the Times has a lot to answer for in Castro getting into power,” Kengor asserted.

After being asked about Castro’s infamous henchman, Che Guevara, Kengor said, “He described himself as blood-thirsty. The guy was just a deranged psychopath, a complete nut.”

“And the worst thing about Che that everybody ought to know — and it’s the worst thing about Castro, too — both of them actually wanted to fire the nukes in the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962,” Kengor revealed.

Kengor added that then-Soviet Union Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev had actually demanded they “get the missiles out” when he found out Castro and Guevara wanted to use them.

Khrushchev thought, “These guys are insane. They actually want to use the nukes,” Kengor said, adding that Castro “was willing to make Cuba this international historic martyr to communism.”

Marlow also brought up Kengor’s PragerU video about the Cambodian dictator Pol Pot, which the Breitbart Editor-in-Chief said confirmed his understanding that “the Democrats basically gave us Pol Pot.”

“Democrat policies led to his rise and thus, widespread death,” Marlow said.

Kengor agreed with Marlow’s assessment and cited “the domino theory” that Republicans had warned Democrats about. He explained that Republican President Dwight Eisenhower and others had talked about their fear “that if China went communist and then Korea,” other countries in Asia would follow like dominos.

“Well, China went communist in 1949. Immediately you have the Korean War, 1950 to 1953. Over 50,000 Americans died in the Korean War,” Kengor said. “Immediately after that, Vietnam divided the north and south, another 55,000 Americans died in Vietnam.”

“Next, Cambodia, right at the doorstep of Thailand,” Kengor added. “All these different Asian dominoes, one after another.”

