Pro-Elon Musk supporters staged a counter protest as anti-Elon Musk protesters gathered outside of a Tesla dealership in New Jersey, as part of a “Global Day of Action.”

In a post on X, Michael Casey, the executive assistant for O’Keefe Media Group, revealed that there had been a “MASSIVE Pro-Elon/DOGE rally at a local Tesla dealership in Bergen County New Jersey.”

“300+ Trump supporters showed up early to show support @elonmusk on the left’s supposed ‘Day of Rage’ against Tesla,” Casey wrote in his post. “We outnumbered the anti Trump/Elon protesters 20-1, they left fast.”

Hundreds of people both protesting against Musk and President Donald Trump and supporting Musk and Trump were reported to have shown up at the Tesla dealership in Paramus on Route 17, according to NJ.com.

One protester, Kevin Meany from Hackensack, was reported to have “wrapped himself in an American flag” with the words “God hates Trump and Jesus ain’t saving him.” A pro-Trump and Musk supporter informed Meany that he had “a right to protest,” but didn’t “have a right to disrespect the flag,” according to the outlet.

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea also revealed that he was in Paramus to show support for Musk, Tesla, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Lots of proud @POTUS @realDonaldTrump supporters there to make it known that we support the America First agenda,” Spadea wrote in his post. “When I’m Governor, NJDOGE starts on Day 1.”

In another video posted to X, people were seen holding Trump flags and American flags.

Anti-Musk protesters could be seen holding signs that read, “F-Elon. Get out of our government,” “Impeach and remove Trump from office,” and “Delete Musk,” among others.

The Action Network website for the Tesla Takedown event states that Musk “is destroying our democracy, and he’s using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.”

People are encouraged to sell their Teslas, get rid of their stock and “join the picket lines” to tank Tesla’s “stock price to stop Musk,” according to the website.

Breitbart News’s Randy Clark reported that two anti-Tesla protests had been held in San Antonio, Texas, and that “less than a dozen protesters showed up at each of the two scheduled Tesla protests” in the city.

Breitbart Texas observed each anti-Elon Musk demonstration, which began before noon at one dealership closer to the heart of the city and another held two hours later at a Tesla dealership several miles away. Neither protest garnered more than a dozen attendees who waved signs critical of Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump.

The “Global Day of Action” against Tesla comes as Tesla vehicles and dealerships have faced ongoing attacks throughout the nation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously warned that the Department of Justice “will not engage in any negotiations” regarding plea deals for “anyone arrested for and charged for anti-Tesla violence.”