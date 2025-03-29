Rep. Tim Burchett Slaps Back After Gotcha Question: ‘Do You Trust Your Mother Every Night to Fix Your Hot Pockets?’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) had a tense exchange with a man who ran up to him asking about the Signal group chat leak involving members of the Trump administration.

The man asked the Tennessee Republican if he can “trust Trump’s national security team to keep our war plans top secret.” It should be noted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has completely dismissed the notion that “war plans” were in the leaked Signal group chat.

Burchett was not having it.

“Do you trust your mother every night to fix your Hot Pockets and make sure your Game Boy is turned on?” the congressman asked the man.

“My stalker/tracker almost got me yesterday,” Burchett said on social media, sharing the video.

This is not the first time Burchett has had interaction with this man. The representative posted a video days earlier of what appears to be the same individual asking him the same question.

“Do you trust Trump’s national security team to keep our war plans top secret?” the man asked.

“I do,” Burchett shot back. “But I do not trust your wardrobe advisor.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly dismissed the narrative offered by the Atlantic after a reporter was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement:

It’s no surprise hoax-peddlers at the Atlantic have already abandoned their “war plans” claim. These additional Signal chat messages confirm there were no classified materials or war plans shared. The Secretary was merely updating the group on a plan that was underway & had already been briefed through official channels. The American people see through the Atlantic’s pathetic attempts to distract from President Trump’s national security agenda.

“No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS. Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent. BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests,” National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on social media:

“The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans,'” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked. “This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin.”