The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected hearing a lawsuit filed by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) to stop Elon Musk from paying $1 million to two people at his town hall event on Sunday evening.

In a filing on Friday, Kaul explained that he “was asking for emergency relief” to prevent Musk and his America PAC “from further promoting a million-dollar giveaway to attendees” at his event. However, Judge W. Andrew Voigt “refused to hear the lawsuit” before Musk’s rally on Sunday, according to ABC News.

The ruling from the state’s Supreme Court came after an appeals court denied “Kaul’s emergency motion to stop the giveaway from taking place,” according to the outlet.

Per the outlet, after Judge Voigt refused to hear the lawsuit, Kaul issued an “emergency motion asking a Court of Appeals to take action”:

After that emergency motion was rejected, Kaul appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in on Sunday.

During Musk’s event in Wisconsin, he announced that he was giving $1 million checks to two people who signed a petition “against activist judges.” Musk explained that “judges should be simply interpreting the law, not making the law.”

“We have this petition … against activist judges because judges should be simply interpreting the law, not making the law,” Musk explained:

So, in appreciation for the support of people in signing this petition against activist judges — we just want judges to be judges, which is a reasonable thing to ask for and, we’re obviously seeing some crazy stuff in D.C. where it seems like … any federal judge can stop any action by the President of the United States. This is insane … this has got to stop. It’s got to stop at the federal level and at the state level. But, let me first hand out two $1 million checks in appreciation.

ABC News reported that in addition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court refusing to hear the lawsuit, the court “rejected a bid from Musk’s lawyers” asking that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Frank Dallet and Jill J. Karofsky recuse themselves from the case, citing how they had “campaigned for” Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford, a liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Per the outlet:

Lawyers for Elon Musk and America PAC then filed motions for the recusal of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Frank Dallet and Jill J. Karofsky. They argued that because Dallet and Karofsky campaigned for Crawford, and Crawford has been critical of Musk, “to avoid any potential perceptions of bias and manifestations of possible bias, Justices Dallet and Karofsky should decline to participate in consideration of this matter.”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported that that the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election between Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel and Crawford “is considered the most important race of 2025.”

Schimel, who also previously served as attorney general of Wisconsin, explained during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday that since the “liberals took over” the state’s Supreme Court, “they have been going through a political agenda.”

“Two years ago, the liberals took over our Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Schimel explained. “They got the majority on the court, and since they did, they have been going through a political agenda. They are striking down all of the laws they don’t agree with. They’re just checking off this list of all these things on their wishlist.”