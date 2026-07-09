An illegal alien accused of running a stop sign and hitting a mother and her two young children, resulting in the death of six-year-old Calli Toler, had been previously deported from the United States multiple times, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed this week.

“This monster caused a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl, and injured a mother and a 4-year-old,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

As Breitbart News reported, 33-year-old illegal alien Jaime Santiago Corona of Mexico was arrested in Pitt County, North Carolina, this month after allegedly running a stop sign and hitting 35-year-old Kelli Toler, who was driving to get lunch with her two children, six-year-old Calli Toler and four-year-old Colton Toler.

While Kelli and Colton were rushed to nearby hospitals and are recovering from serious injuries, Calli was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of the crash, Corona was driving despite having his license revoked.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the Toler family:

Now, DHS officials say Corona should never have been in North Carolina, as he was previously deported in 2019, 2023, and 2024. After his last deportation, officials said he again crossed the southern border as an unknown got-away.

“He had previously been deported three times, and has a criminal history for driving under the influence of liquor,” Bis said. “This tragedy was 100 percent preventable. Our prayers are with Calli Toler and her family. DHS lodged a detainer requesting this criminal illegal alien not be released from jail and allowed on our roads again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.