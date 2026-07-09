Exclusive — RNC Chair Joe Gruters: Republican Midterm Convention Like a ‘Giant Unity Rally’

The Republican Party’s midterm convention will be like a “giant unity rally,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“We’re doing this because in order to win, we got to try out different things, and there’s no better way than to showcase the man that’s the best showman that’s ever existed in politics, Donald J. Trump,” Gruters began, noting that the convention will take place in Dallas, Texas, on September 9th and 10th. He said Republicans are going to highlight all the good President Donald Trump’s administration has done and wants to continue to do and perhaps “highlight our MAGA warriors that we had that we’ve nominated that are up in November.”

“And listen, we have to come together. We have to be united as a party. We have to recruit poll workers and poll watchers and everything else, and this is just going to be what I call a Trumpalooza opportunity, and we’re going to then catapult from there to barnstorm the country with the president getting all these competitive districts, and we’re going to be well on our way to victory,” he predicted.

When asked about the significance of the dates of the convention, Gruters explained the thought process.

“When you have a convention, you have months, you have years of planning that goes into it. Our goal and focus was — it was twofold. We wanted to make sure that we didn’t have the convention until after all the primaries were over, before any ballots went out, and when you look at it from that standpoint, there’s only a couple of weeks, and then it’s about finding logistically, you know, ‘What are we competing against? How can we have maximum impact? Where can we get the facilities needed,'” he said, emphasizing that the window between the primaries and general was particularly key when it came to planning.

Further, Gruters described the event as “like a giant unity rally” that he hopes will serve as a “motivator to get people up and out and working on our behalf and working on behalf of the President.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.