Australian National Indicted for Illegally Voting in 2024 Presidential Election

An Australian national has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly voting in the 2024 United States presidential election as well as the 2022 midterm elections.

Denise Nataly Migliore, a lawful permanent resident on a green card from Australia living in Franklinton, Louisiana, was charged on June 11 in a four-count indictment that accuses her of making false statements to register to vote and illegally voting in November 2022 and November 2024.

According to federal prosecutors, Migliore made false statements claiming she was an American citizen to register to vote on October 6, 2022, and October 22, 2024. Then, on November 8, 2022, and November 5, 2024, Migliore allegedly cast ballots despite knowing she was not an American citizen.

“This alien from Australia now faces federal charges for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and illegally casting ballots in two elections,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

Her arrest and charges are the result of the hard work of the men and women of ICE law enforcement and our federal partners. Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation. Only Americans should be electing American leaders. [Emphasis added]

Federal agents arrested Migliore on July 1 at the federal courthouse in New Orleans, Louisiana. She faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted, followed by three years of supervised release.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.