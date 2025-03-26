Tom Homan Says IRS-ICE Partnership Is Critical to Stop Illegals from Stealing Americans’ Social Security Numbers

Border Czar Tom Homan says a data-sharing partnership between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is critical to stopping illegal aliens from stealing Americans’ Social Security numbers.

This week, reports circulated that the IRS is looking to finalize an agreement with ICE to begin sharing tax data on illegal aliens who are priorities for deportation from the United States.

Homan, in an interview on Wednesday, said the agreement is vital to combating illegal immigration, which sees millions of Americans become the victims of identity theft.

“Illegal aliens use Americans’ Social Security numbers … identity theft,” Homan said. “We’re looking to protect Social Security. We’re looking out to protect United States citizens’ identity and their benefits from Social Security.”

“Illegal aliens many times use Social Security numbers of U.S. citizens, and it causes a lot of problems — not just identity theft. Even my own family, one of my closest relatives had his ID stolen, his Social Security number stolen,” Homan continued. We’re going to look out for the American people. We’re going to protect Social Security.”

Homan said he “hope[s]” the IRS shares the necessary data with ICE.

Despite it being a massive issue, there is little research about the impact of illegal immigration on identity theft.

A comprehensive investigation published by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) found potentially 39 million cases from 2012 to 2016 in which Americans had their identities and Social Security numbers stolen by illegal aliens.

Prior ICE raids have found widespread use of stolen Social Security numbers by illegal aliens to gain employment in the United States. In some cases, illegal aliens apply for American jobs without any documents and weeks later return to the employer with stolen Social Security numbers.

