The Trump administration has frozen tens of millions of dollars in Title X funds to nine Planned Parenthood state affiliates, pointing to “possible violations” of federal civil rights law and President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The Planned Parenthood affiliates told Politico on Monday that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) informed them their funding is being “temporarily withheld” and shared a notice with the publication alleging potential violations of prohibitions of DEI and “taxpayer subsidization of open borders.”

“The letter to Planned Parenthood chapters, many of them in GOP-controlled states, cites the clinics’ mission statements and other public documents that stress a ‘commitment to black communities’ as evidence of their noncompliance,” according to the report.

Deputy director of HHS’ Office of Population Affairs, Amy Margolis, argued that materials “paint a picture of Planned Parenthood that suggests it is engaged, across its affiliates, in widespread practices across hiring, operations, and patient treatment that unavoidably employ race in a negative manner.” The letter also alleged the organization “overtly encourages illegal aliens to receive care.”

HHS is providing the abortion organization ten days to supply evidence that it will comply with the Trump administration’s executive order. The agency said it will subsequently inform Planned Parenthood whether or not Title X grants are suspended or terminated, according to the report.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told the outlet that the agency is pausing payments to 16 Title X providers, including the nine Planned Parenthood affiliates. He said the pause in funding is designed “to ensure these entities are in full compliance with Federal law and applicable grant terms, and to ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Nixon told the outlet last week that the frozen grants make up approximately $27.5 million of the more than $200 million annual budget for Title X.

Title X is a family planning program created under the Public Health Service Act in 1970. The program provides contraceptives and other services, mostly to low-income Americans, and serves an estimated four million people annually, according to the HHS. The first Trump administration passed a ruling broadly prohibiting funding from being used for abortion services; however, the Biden administration was quick to reverse the rule.

Planned Parenthood’s 2023 annual report reveals that taxpayer funding in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements hit $699.3 million and made up 34 percent of Planned Parenthood’s overall revenue.

Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding has increased by 43 percent since 2010, according to an analysis by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute. The institute noted that Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding is reported by its affiliates, whose information lags behind the national office and covers fiscal years ending in 2022.

Planned Parenthood also reported $997.5 million from private contributions, up 44 percent from the previous report. In total, the abortion giant reported nearly $2.1 billion in income and more than $2.5 billion in net assets.

The same report shows that Planned Parenthood performed 392,716 abortions in 2021-2022, a five-percent increase from the previous year and a 20-percent increase over its past ten reports, according to the institute. Total services were down 17 percent.

