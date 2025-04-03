Republican Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has plans to produce legislation that would strip abortion-giant Planned Parenthood of taxpayer funding through budget reconciliation.

Miller is one of several GOP lawmakers who rallied at Capitol Hill on March 27 with pro-life groups, urging their fellow Republicans to use their trifecta to hack away at the hydra that is Planned Parenthood. The organization’s 2023 annual report revealed that taxpayer funding in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements hit $699.3 million and made up 34 percent of Planned Parenthood’s overall revenue.

On Wednesday night, Miller wrote in a post to X that she is “fighting to strip their funding through reconciliation!” She wrote the post in response to news the Trump administration is withholding tens of millions of dollars in Title X funds to nine Planned Parenthood state affiliates, pointing to “possible violations” of federal civil rights law and President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Defunding abortion businesses through the reconciliation process would allow the Senate to bypass the critical 60-vote threshold for a simple majority vote instead. President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to pass his agenda through reconciliation in “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

In a statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Miller said: “There is no greater waste, fraud, and abuse of American taxpayer dollars than the over half a billion spent every year to fund the murder of innocent lives.”

“President Trump took bold action to cut off Planned Parenthood’s funding, but now Congress must fulfill its constitutional duty and permanently defund this corrupt organization,” she added. “I’m committed to ensuring not a single dime of taxpayer money funds the killing of unborn children through reconciliation.”

At the late March rally, Pro-life Caucus Chair Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) called abortion “violence,” and said “at a minimum, taxpayers should not be forced to pay for this hideous form of child abuse.”

“For far too long, politicians and much of the media have ignored, trivialized, enabled, and whitewashed the business of Planned Parenthood—decapitating and dismembering helpless babies with sharp knives or poisoning babies with pills that literally starve them to death and often result in their bodies being flushed down a toilet,” Smih said. “Child decapitation, dismemberment and starvation are not health care. It is violence—and at a minimum, taxpayers should not be forced to pay for this hideous form of child abuse.”

“Federal taxpayers provide Planned Parenthood with nearly $600 million dollars every year. That must end,” he continued. “Reconciliation legislation offers an important opportunity to stop funding abortion purveyors like Planned Parenthood. This is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss.”

The rally came after 150 national and state pro-life leaders signed and sent a letter to members of Congress on March 26 asking them to stop American taxpayer dollars from funding the abortion industry.

“A Republican trifecta presents the opportunity to bolster these efforts by cutting funding for Big Abortion, including Planned Parenthood, through budget reconciliation,” reads the letter. It continues:

Republican reconciliation bills in 2015 and 2017 included a provision to stop giving hard-earned American tax dollars to Big Abortion. In 2025 it is even more urgent to cut funding for this industry that endangers women and unborn children and spends tens of millions of dollars to promote woke policies and candidates.

After President Trump was elected, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he would like to slash funds for Planned Parenthood, and Elon Musk proposed using the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he heads, to cut funds to the abortion organization. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration plans to freeze federal grants to Planned Parenthood abortion worth $120 million this year.

Planned Parenthood’s 2023 annual report reveals that taxpayer funding in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements hit $699.3 million and made up 34 percent of Planned Parenthood’s overall revenue.

Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding has increased by 43 percent since 2010, according to an analysis by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute. The institute noted that Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding is reported by its affiliates, whose information lags behind the national office and covers fiscal years ending in 2022.

Planned Parenthood also reported $997.5 million from private contributions, up 44 percent from the previous report. In total, the abortion giant reported nearly $2.1 billion in income and more than $2.5 billion in net assets.

The same report shows that Planned Parenthood performed 392,716 abortions in 2021-2022, a five-percent increase from the previous year and a 20-percent increase over its past ten reports, according to the institute. Total services were down 17 percent.

At the same time, American Life League’s STOPP International 2025 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation shows, using the latest available data, that the average total compensation paid to all Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs increased 11 percent from 2020 to 2023.

“In those four years, Planned Parenthood’s average CEO earnings went from $317,564 to $352,661. Additionally, Planned Parenthood CEOs continue to rank in the 98th percentile of US wage earners,” according to the report.

The report additionally found that Planned Parenthood’s president Alex McGill Johnson makes $904,014 annually, while Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs in California make upwards of $800,000.

