Slides from a previously unreported presentation reveal how Sanford Health, described as the “largest rural health system in the United States,” has been using a government program to transition minors, Breitbart News has learned.

The hospital system is a 340B recipient, and that federal program has been identified as a backdoor of sorts for hospital systems to avert President Donald Trump’s order to slash federal funding geared toward transitioning minors. The American Hospital Association describes it this way:

The program allows 340B hospitals to stretch limited federal resources to reduce the price of outpatient pharmaceuticals for patients and expand health services to the patients and communities they serve. Hospitals use 340B savings to provide, for example, free care for uninsured patients, offer free vaccines, provide services in mental health clinics, and implement medication management and community health programs.

Riley Gaines has raised issue over this hospital system and the way it is circumventing law to provide gender transition services to minors. On Thursday, she revealed, “340B recipient Sanford Health deleted its webpage on unregulated child mutilation after this exposé.”

“Meanwhile, they’re misleading legislators on 340B expansion bills like ND’s HB1473—while using the funds to send kids to MN to be butchered,” she revealed.

Indeed, Sanford Health previously boasted of offering “endocrinology and hormone transition care” as well as “gender affirming orchiectomies.”

Despite Sanford Health removing evidence, it still remains. A December presentation given by a Sanford psychologist revealed how hospital performs these transgender surgeries on minors in Minnesota, only to dispense the medications in North Dakota, where the practice of transitioning children — or what leftists describe as “affirming,” which is leftist speak for physical mutilation, puberty blockers, and hormones — is banned.

Screenshots from the presentation feature the “Gender Unicorn” breaking down “gender identity,” “gender expression” with another section on “sex assigned at birth.” It then has a section that break downs more differentiations in the “gender unicorn” showing “physically attracted to” and “emotionally attracted to.”

Another slide walks through HB1254 in North Dakota, acknowledging that it makes it “illegal for a medical clinician to prescribe medications or perform procedures to treat gender incongruence for patients under age 18.”

However, it states that it “does not” affect adult care, change ability to “talk with patients about their identify,” “preclude practitioners from making appropriate referrals,” “keep mental health professionals from assessing and treating,” keep them from performing follow ups,” and keep “pharmacies form filling medications prescribed.”

Full video below:

This reality follows Trump — right upon taking office — signing an executive order titled, “PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM CHEMICAL AND SURGICAL MUTILATION.”

It states, in part, “Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

But, as shown, 340B has allowed funds to still circumvent Trump’s order through these backdoor channels. TownHall provided another example as well:

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, which treats “New York’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities — in all their diversity — regardless of ability to pay,” especially “street-involved and unstably housed LGBTQ youth,” touts online how they are able to “integrat[e] hormone therapy within primary care,” thanks to revenue generated from 340B savings, “a significant source of support for unfunded services at Callen-Lorde.”