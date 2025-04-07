Vice President JD Vance revealed that he celebrated his mom’s 10th year of sobriety at the White House, and expressed that he was “so proud” of her.

In a post on X, Vance expressed that he was “grateful” to be able to celebrate his mom Beverly Aikins’s 10 years of sobriety. Vance has written about his mother’s struggles with addiction in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

Aikins celebrated her milestone with a celebration in the Roosevelt Room on Friday “with friends and family members,” according to a press release from Vance’s office.

“This year marks my mom’s 10th year of sobriety, and I’m grateful that we were able to celebrate in the White House with our family,” Vance said in his post. “Mom, I am so proud of you.”

The celebration at the White House comes after Vance suggested at the 2024 Republican National Convention that they celebrate his mom’s ten years of sobriety “in the White House.”

“You know mom, I was thinking, it’ll be ten years officially in January of 2025, and if President Trump’s okay with it, let’s have the celebration in the White House,” Vance said at the time.

During the celebration, Vance told his mom that she “made it,” and that he was “very proud” of her, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Well, here we are,” Vance said. “And you made it, and we made it. And most importantly, you’re celebrating a very, very big milestone. And I’m just very proud of you.”