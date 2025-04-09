Trump Revokes Security Clearance of Former CISA Director Chris Krebs

President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum revoking the security clearance of former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Krebs.

While Trump signed various executive orders in the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House staff secretary Will Scharf explained to Trump that the Presidential Memorandum regarding Krebs “addresses his access to government existing clearances he might have.”

Scharf also explained that the Presidential Memorandum directs the Department of Justice (DOJ) and “other aspects” of the federal government “to investigate some of the malign acts” Krebs may have “participated in” while serving as the director of CISA.

“This is a man who weaponized his position against free speech in the election context, in the context of COVID-19,” Scharf said. “This is another, similar Presidential Memorandum to the one you just signed. It addresses his access to government existing clearances he might have, and further instructs your Department of Justice, other aspects of your government, to investigate some of the malign acts that he participated in while he was still head of CISA.”

In response, Trump expressed that after the 2020 presidential election, Krebs came out and described it as being “great.” Trump also criticized the Biden-Harris administration for it’s open borders policy, and for it’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which led to 13 American servicemembers being killed during an August 26 attack at the Kabul airport.

“I don’t know that I met him. I’m sure I met him, but I didn’t know him, and he came out right after the election — which was a rigged election, a badly rigged election. We did phenomenally in that election,” Trump said. “Look what happened to our country because of it — open borders, millions of people coming into our country. Russia and Ukraine, that would have never happened; October 7th would’ve never happened. Afghanistan, they way they withdraw, 13 dead, but so many killed. I mean, so many, so many killed outside of the 13 soldiers. Hundreds of people killed. And, maybe, I don’t know, never mentioned, but I mentioned it, 42 or 43 people so badly injured, the legs, the arms, blown off, the face, and this is all because of a incompetent group of people that preceded us. And, that would’ve never happened, and this guy Krebs was saying, ‘Oh, the election was great, it was great.'”

Trump continued to describe Krebs as a “wise guy” and a “fraud” and disgrace.

As Breitbart News previously reported, in November 2020, Trump announced that he had fired Krebs after Krebs had described the 2020 presidential election as being the most secure election in the history of the nation.

CISA released a statement on November 21 that said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

In a fact sheet from the White House, it was explained that the Presidential Memorandum “directs the head of every federal agency to immediately revoke any active security clearance held by Krebs,” and to also suspend “any active security clearance held by individuals and entities associated with Krebs, including SentinelOne, pending a review of whether such clearances are consistent with national interest.”