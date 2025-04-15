DOGE: Agencies Terminate Another 102 Wasteful Contracts

U.S. federal agencies have terminated another 102 wasteful contracts, according to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Contract update! Yesterday, agencies terminated 102 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of ~$215M and savings of ~$100M,” DOGE revealed in yet another contract update.

According to DOGE, this included a $250,000 General Services Administration contract for what it described as a “circadian lighting pilot study.” Another $195,000 was part of Department of Interior consulting contracts coming to the tune of $195,000. These contracts were to vaguely provide “facilitation and collaborative problem-solving services.”

DOGE has consistently updated the general public on the dozens upon dozens of contracts that have been terminated. In February, it announced the cancellation of 20 consulting contracts focused on “strategic communication” as well as “executive coaching,” resulting in a savings of $26 million.

In March, DOGE announced the cancellation of 44 more contracts with a ceiling value of $5.2 billion, saving taxpayers $640 million. One of those contracts included a $465,000 Department of Defense contract for what was described as “non-personal services, to serve as the Maxwell Air Force Base installations horticulturalist, landscape designer, and greenhouse plant nursery manager to improve and maintain beautification of the installations.”

Days later, DOGE announced the termination of 105 contracts, resulting in $580 million in savings. This included a $1.03 million National Science Foundation consulting contract for what DOGE described as “fitness center services.”

DOGE’s latest update shows a total savings of $155 billion, breaking down to $962.73 saved per taxpayer. These savings include the termination of contracts, grants, regulatory savings, fraud, improper payment deletion, and more.

Republicans are continuing to rally around the efforts of DOGE, to the dismay of their leftist counterparts.

“Waste, fraud, and abuse run RAMPANT in our broken, bloated government—and the American people are SICK of it,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wrote X on Monday.

“The Democrats don’t want you to see where your tax dollars are being siphoned to, but @DOGE is EXPOSING the truth. The corruption ends now!” he added.