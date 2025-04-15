Newsom Signs Law to Spend 15 Times More on Medi-Cal, Including Illegal Aliens, than on Fire Prevention

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law that will spend $181 million on fire prevention in the state — and $2.8 billion on Medi-Cal, the state Medicaid provider, whose costs have ballooned thanks to his decision to cover illegal aliens.

The San Jose Mercury News reported on the bill, which Republicans opposed — despite the provision for fire prevention, including controlled burns — because of the massive spending on Medi-Cal:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that allocates $180 million for wildfire prevention projects, such as prescribed burns and vegetation management, throughout the state. … [T]he Assembly’s Republican members were staunchly opposed to a provision in the bill that sends an additional $2.8 billion from the state’s general fund to the California Department of Health Care Services, to cover cost increases associated with Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance provider for low-income and disabled people. Part of those unexpected costs? More and more immigrants who entered the country without permission are enrolling in Medi-Cal, Newsom administration officials told CalMatters in March.

As Breitbart News has reported, California had to borrow more than $6 billion to cover shortfalls in Medi-Cal last month. State Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) says that Medi-Call is effectively “insolvent” as the result of Newsom’s decision to extend free health care to illegal aliens, which took effect last January.

