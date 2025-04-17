Bringing back deported Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States — despite being arrested with “rolls of cash and drugs” and alleged to be part of MS-13, now deemed a terrorist organization — must be a “top agenda” item for Democrats, Democrat strategist James Carville said during an episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast.

“People say, ‘Well, should we really fight on this turf or should we fight more on ordinary people?’ This we should fight on. You can’t pivot to an economic issue. This is why we think we’re a country,” Carville said, as Fox News noted that he also “alluded” to the “First They Came” Holocaust poem.

“There’s real wisdom in that and history has taught us that. First, they came for him, and then we’re going to say no right there. We got to keep fighting this,” he continued. “I think this is worthy of being at the top agenda of things that we’re going to fight over is get this guy back home.”

Garcia was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 12 and subsequently deported to his home country of El Salvador, where he is being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center, known as the mega-prison CECOT. Despite the fact that there are court findings indicating he is a member of the violent gang MS-13, Democrats are in a tizzy to return Garcia back to the U.S. after he was deported due to an alleged “administrative error.” The deportation went against an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded Garcia from deportation to his home country of El Salvador.

He was previously arrested by immigration officials on March 28, 2019, and the judge at the time, Judge Elizabeth Kessler, fond that he was “arrested in the company of other ranking gang members and was confirmed to be a ranking member of the MS-13 gang by a proven and reliable source.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Arguing that he “failed to meet his burden of demonstrating that his release from custody would not pose a danger to others, as the evidence shows that he is a verified member of MS-13,” Kessler denied Abrego-Garcia’s bond. He married his pregnant girlfriend, an American citizen, while he was still in a Maryland immigration detention center, the Independent reported. After his now-wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, gave birth to their first child together a few months later, Judge David M. Jones granted Abrego-Garcia’s request for “withholding of removal” back to El Salvador based on his “well-founded” fear of persecution by MS-13 rival gang Barrio 18.

The White House has also elevated domestic abuse allegations against Garcia, who illegally entered the country at the age of 16.

Despite this, Democrats including Carville are rushing to Garcia’s aid, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) recently traveling to El Salvador in hopes of rescuing the deported illegal immigrant and bringing him back to the United States.

“I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia,” Hollen wrote on X on Wednesday. “I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home.”

Others have rushed to Garcia’s aid as well, including twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Democrat darling Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX).

This also comes as Reps. Robert Garcia (D-CA) and Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) — both Democrats — announce their desire to conduct “welfare checks” on illegal aliens deported from the U.S. to El Salvador’s mega prison.

“A Congressional delegation would allow Committee Members to conduct a welfare check on Mr. Abrego Garcia, as well as others held at CECOT, such as Andry José Hernandez — a 30-year-old LGBTQ makeup artist who passed a ‘credible fear’ interview during his legal asylum process before being deported,” they wrote in the letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). Republicans, in turn, have blasted Democrats for rushing to the aid of deported, criminal illegal immigrants. The mother of Rachel Morin — the woman murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador — spoke out on Wednesday, calling out Democrats for approaching illegal immigrants with such compassion while ignoring the plight of her family.

“To have a senator from Maryland who didn’t even acknowledge — barely acknowledged my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother, and now a grandbaby without a grandmother, so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that is not even an American citizen,” she said of Sen. Hollen.

“Why does that person have more right than I do for my daughter or my grandchildren?” she asked. “I don’t understand this.”