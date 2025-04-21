The only tool Democrats have left is to run out the clock — using the courts — to try to slow President Donald Trump down, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Cloud noted that the Trump administration is moving very quickly, or as he put it, “fast and furious and being extremely effective for the American people.”

“And the left, all they have left in their bag of tricks is to do everything they can to slow him down and run out the clock,” the congressman explained.

“They’ve been very effective about that in the past, in many different instances and different efforts, but … Trump is very wary of that tactic, and so they’re moving hard and fast and getting things done for the American people,” he said, pointing to the fact that there has already been a 94 percent drop in migrants at the border.

“But the legal lawfare that’s come against him in this administration, especially when you consider Obama deported people, Clinton deported people, Bush deported people. We did not see the same sort of vitriol. And as you mentioned, Biden seemed to have a … free ticket to do whatever he wanted when it came to the border and immigration,” he said, pointing to the recent Supreme Court ruling as a prime example.

“So right now, this particular Supreme Court ruling is a pause. That’s troubling in itself. I appreciated Alito’s dissent just saying how absurd this was. You know, when it comes to everything President Trump is doing, we’ll have to see. It could just be a pause because they didn’t want to deal with it over Easter weekend, really. It seemed like if there was going to be a midnight ruling, it should have been that the ACLU had no standing based on prior court findings where NGOs can’t just name themselves the protector of a certain class of people,” Cloud explained.

“So there’s, you know, it’s certainly concerning at this point. It could end up just being a delay, but we’ll see,” the Texas congressman continued, adding that a judicial cleanup in the country is certainly needed.

