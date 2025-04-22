President Bukele Trolls Democrat Rep. Frost in El Salvador for ‘Gang’ Post

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took to social media to roast Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), one of the Democrat lawmakers who has taken time off his job to travel to El Salvador to advocate for the release of deported illegal migrants.

Bukele, who recently entered a historic deal with the United States to house suspected members of criminal terrorist gangs Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13 that have been deported from the U.S. in El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), posted a suspicious comment that Frost made on X in 2016 on Tuesday.

Frost, a far-left anti-gun activist who became the first Generation Z member of Congress in 2023, traveled to El Salvador with Reps. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Maxine Dexter (D-OR), and Roberto Garcia (D-CA) on Monday to “pressure the Trump administration” to retrieve Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported suspected MS-13 gang member.

Despite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) corroborating decisions by two different immigration judges that Abrego Garcia is a member of the violent Salvadoran gang — and the fact that his American citizen wife accused him of viciously beating her — Frost and his colleagues have demanded his release from CECOT.

Unfortunately for Frost, Bukele exposed a post that Frost made before he entered office — “fuckin wit my gang gon get u spilled”:

In a quote post, the Latin American leader responded with a “shrugging” emoji to highlight the congressman’s apparent past of appearing to be gang-affiliated on social media.

The context of Frost’s 2016 post is unclear, as the original post he replied to has since been removed.

Frost’s words appear to be a quote from a rap song by Max P, aptly named “Gang.”

“Never thought Max P lyrics I tweeted at 19 would get so much attention from MAGA,” the 28-year-old lawmaker wrote in a follow-up post:

“Keep looking through my old posts. There has to be some more funny stuff in there. Make sure you tag me,” he said in another:

Frost, along with three of his colleagues, is still in El Salvador instead of focusing on his American constituents.

