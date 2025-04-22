Secretary of the U.S. Navy John C. Phelan announced on Tuesday that Breitbart News’s Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong would be serving as his Director of Communications and Chief Spokesperson for the Department of the U.S. Navy.

“I’d like to introduce Kristina Wong, my new Director of Communications and Chief Spokesperson for the Department of the Navy,” Phelan wrote in a post on X. “Welcome aboard!”

The announcement from Phelan comes after “current and former Defense Department officials,” told CBS News that Wong, who has previously worked at the Washington Times and the Hill, was “in the running to be chief spokesperson” for Phelan.

Wong first joined Breitbart News in 2017 as the Pentagon & Department of Defense reporter, after previously working at the Hill, Axios reported at the time.

Wong has also served as the treasurer of the Military Reporters & Editors (MRE) Association.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and Breitbart News International Editor Frances Martel responded to the news from Phelan and expressed that, while they were “sad” to see Wong leave, they “could not be prouder” of her being picked to serve as Phelan’s Director of Communications.

“CONGRATS @kristina_wong — sad to see you leave @BreitbartNews but the nation and the U.S. Navy just picked up a total superstar,” Boyle wrote in a post on X.

“Could not be prouder of my now-former colleague @kristina_wong — one of the smartest, kindest, most dependable colleagues I’ve ever had the privilege to work with,” Martel wrote in a post on X. “Like working with an encyclopedia. The best of the best. Best of luck with the Navy!!”

“We will miss her at Breitbart,” Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau wrote. “She is excellent!”

“There is absolutely no better choice for this role than @kristina_wong, an authentic patriot and incredibly talented and hardworking,” Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye wrote in a post on X. “Congratulations Kristina!”