The sanctuary state of California is set to release from prison a twice-deported illegal alien who was convicted of killing two American teenagers, 19-year-olds Anna Varfolomeeva and Nicholay Osokin, in a 2021 drunk driving crash.

Varfolomeeva and Osokin, who were dating, were killed in November 2021 in Orange County, California, by Ortega-Anguiano who was drunk, high, and driving 100 mph on the 205 freeway at the time. The teens were burned alive in the crash.

The following year, Ortega-Anguiano was convicted on two counts of vehicular manslaughter while drunk and sentenced to just ten years in prison for killing Varfolomeeva and Osokin. Before the conviction, Ortega-Anguiano already had numerous felony convictions and served time in California’s state prison system.

A new report from Fox News’ Bill Melugin reveals that California officials plan to release Ortega-Anguiano from prison in July of this year, ensuring that he has served less than half of his sentence.

“The victims’ families felt that was already a weak sentence, but they tell me they were notified by the CA Department of Corrections on Easter Sunday that Ortega-Anguiano is scheduled for an early release on July 19th, 2025, only a little more than 3 years into his sentence, leaving the victims’ families shocked, and outraged given the seriousness of the crime and his prior criminal history,” Melugin posted to X.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have said that they will place a detainer on Ortega-Anguiano though it is unlikely the detainer will be honored thanks to California’s statewide sanctuary policy.

United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bilal Essayli wrote in a post that his office plans to take custody of Ortega-Anguiano and make sure he serves a long sentence in federal prison for immigration crimes.

“My office has filed a felony immigration charge against this defendant,” Essayli wrote. “He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for 8 USC 1326. If the State of California will not seek the full measure of justice against this individual, the [Department of Justice] will.”

Likewise, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called Ortega-Anguiano’s pending early release from prison “absolutely unconscionable.”

“What about Justice for these teens? What about the rights of their parents? [The Justice Department] will work with ICE to make sure this illegal alien receives full punishment for his crimes,” Bondi wrote.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.