Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) is calling for an “uprising” in the streets of the United States until President Donald Trump stops his agenda of increased interior immigration enforcement.

This week, Wilson joined other House Democrats in touring the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Krome Detention Center, which holds criminal illegal aliens while they await their deportations from the U.S.

Following the tour, Wilson held a press conference where she told voters to call the offices of congressional Republicans and “threaten” them. She also called for an “uprising” in the streets until the Trump administration stops arresting and deporting illegal aliens.

“I’ve been giving out the phone numbers to the House of Representatives and the Senate, it’s one number. That number you call, and you threaten them,” Wilson said:

And you say, ‘This is wrong, this is not America. This is not what we stand for. We need a change.’ You have to do that, it’s going to take the people … I’ve talked myself into oblivion. We need the people, we need an uprising where people are taking to the streets and the phones and writing letters. That’s what we need. [Emphasis added]

Meanwhile, Democrats are similarly threatening El Salvador’s small economy, telling Americans not to visit the country until President Nayib Bukele returns an illegal alien, deported by the Trump administration, who is an accused MS-13 gang member, domestic abuser, and human trafficker.

“Costa Rica is a beautiful place: You don’t have to go to El Salvador,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who traveled to El Salvador to visit the illegal alien, told Americans.

Similarly, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) is reviewing plans that would divest state business from El Salvador, vowing “economic pressure” until the illegal alien accused MS-13 gang member is returned to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.