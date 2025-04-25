Zelensky: Ukraine ‘Ready to Purchase’ More Patriot Missiles from U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine is “ready to purchase” more American-made Patriot missile systems from the United States, noting that it was a “top priority” for Ukraine to secure “air defense systems for Ukraine.”

In a video on X, Zelensky said he had “held a Staff meeting” and added that, among the top priorities were Ukraine’s “agreements” with its partners, and Ukraine’s “readiness to produce air defense systems in Ukraine.”

Zelensky added that Ukraine would “seek to reach a corresponding agreement” with the U.S. regarding “an agreement on Patriots for Ukraine.”

“Dear Ukrainians! I have just held a Staff meeting. Today, there was also a separate report from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “The top priority today is air defense — securing air defense systems for Ukraine, and missile supplies for them. Our agreements with our partners. Contracts. Our readiness to produce air defense systems in Ukraine, and negotiations regarding licensing.”

“There were reports from the military and government officials. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with specific responsibilities. We will seek to reach a corresponding agreement with the United States as well — an agreement on Patriots for Ukraine. We are ready to purchase the necessary number of Patriot systems for our country,” Zelensky added.

“This is not about charity,” Zelensky added. “We have proposed concrete deal options to protect our people. I have instructed our diplomats to work more actively toward a response on Patriots.”

Zelensky’s video comes after President Donald Trump criticized him for not signing “the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal” with the U.S.

“Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY. Work on the overall Peace Deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly. SUCCESS seems to be in the future!”

In another post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that Russia and Ukraine were “very close to a deal,” and added that the “two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.'”

“Just landed in Rome,” Trump said. “A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’ Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel fand senseless war!”