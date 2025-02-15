DOGE Discovers $1.9 Billion HUD Money ‘Misplaced’ By Biden Administration

$1.9 billion was “misplaced” by the Biden administration, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced this week in detailing the startling discovery.

“$1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process,” DOGE revealed on X, posting screenshots of the receipts.

“These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed. @SecretaryTurner and @DOGE worked together to fix the issue and de-obligated the funds which are now available for other use by the Treasury,” DOGE added.

The announcement comes on the heels of Turner announcing a DOGE task force at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“I’m happy to announce the DOGE task force here at HUD,” Turner, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month, said in a video posted to X on February 13.

“We will be very detailed and deliberate about every dollar spent in serving tribal, rural, and urban communities across America,” he said.

“With President Trump’s leadership, business as usual, the status quo, is no longer the posture that we will take, and with the help of DOGE, we will identify and eliminate all waste, fraud and abuse,” he vowed. “We’ve already identified $260 million in savings and still have much more to accomplish.”

DOGE has continued to boast of more successes despite panic from Democrats, also announcing millions more in taxpayer savings in the form of a poem on Valentine’s Day.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, Today, DOGE and 10 agencies made 586 wasteful contracts bid adieu! With a ceiling value of $2.1B and $445M in savings secured, A perfect Valentine’s gift for all taxpayers—well-earned and deserved!” the poem reads.

“Today’s batch includes a $8.2M USDA contract for ‘environmental compliance services for the implementation of pilot projects developed under the partnership for climate smart commodities,'” it added, providing details.

DOGE also announced on Friday that a letter was sent to the departments of education in all 50 states, “notifying them they have 14 days to remove all DEI programming in all public schools.”

“Institutions which fail to comply may face a loss of federal funding,” DOGE warned, attaching the letter.