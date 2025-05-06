Pro-Palestinian Student Activists Urge Liberating Palestine to ‘Destroy’ America, Capitalism at Event Honoring Cop-Killer

Prominent student activists and organizers tied to anti-Israel campus encampments praised violence, endorsed terrorism, described “liberating Palestine” as a way “to dismantle the United States,” and called for the destruction of the America and capitalism during a recent webinar honoring convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal that was later shared by a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

In remarks published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) think tank, footage shows activists delivering pro-terror rhetoric during a livestreamed webinar last month hosted by Mobilization for Mumia and shared by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an entity sanctioned by the U.S. and Canadian governments for its affiliation with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) — a designated terrorist group.

The event commemorated the birthday of convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. During the event, pro-Palestinian activists openly expressed admiration for violent tactics and revolutionary goals, including the dismantling of the United States and Western institutions.

Mohammed Khatib, the Europe coordinator of Samidoun, declared:

So we see this existential connection between the Palestinian student movement and the political prisoners. The Palestinian students, the day after the Oslo [Accords], they changed their activism from the campus to the armed struggle. If Palestine is liberated, this means this is a nail to dismantle the United States of America.

Another speaker, introduced as “Bina,” a student activist, glorified violence against Israeli forces:

“We know it’s a victory when a red triangle goes above an Israeli soldier’s head and the pig gets iced… We know it’s a victory when prisoners break out.”

Rishi Arun, president of Temple University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter and a lead organizer of the 2024 Pennsylvania State student encampment, echoed revolutionary rhetoric during the same panel:

We will free Mumia because it is our job to destroy imperialism, destroy the United States, and destroy capitalism… We will do it by organizing in a manner that actively undermines and destabilizes the legitimacy and the power of the state and the power and legitimacy of capitalism.

That event was part of a larger program called “Twisted Laws: Mumia, Universities & Palestine,” promoted by Mobilization for Mumia and streamed via Samidoun’s channels.

Samidoun, formed in 2011, has long been accused of serving as a fundraising front for the PFLP, with its founder Khaled Barakat identified by U.S. intelligence as a senior member of the Marxist-Leninist group responsible for multiple terror attacks against civilians. The U.S. Treasury labeled the organization a “sham charity” used to funnel funds to Palestinian terrorists under the guise of human rights activism.

The video adds to growing concern about the radicalization of student-led campus protests, many of which have turned violent, disrupted students’ lives, and promoted rhetoric linked to foreign terrorist movements. The remarks appear to reflect a deeper ideological alignment between far-left anti-capitalist student movements and militant anti-Israel networks.