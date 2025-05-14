Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem torched Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) for defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien deported to El Salvador after he was accused of MS-13 gang membership.

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, Goldman repeatedly advocated on behalf of Abrego Garcia, who has not only been accused of MS-13 gang membership but is also being investigated for human trafficking and was twice accused by his wife of domestic abuse.

WATCH — Leavitt: Dems’ Beloved “Maryland Father” Illegal Alien Is “an Apparent Woman Beater”:

Noem, as she has stated before, said Abrego Garcia is in his home country, and if he were to return to the United States, DHS would deport him again.

When Goldman asked Noem, “What steps have you taken to return Mr. Abrego Garcia?” the secretary replied:

It’s got to be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents, to see you fight for a terrorist like this and not fight for them is extremely alarming to me and I’m sure it is to your constituents. [Emphasis added]

Most recently, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) launched a probe into Abrego Garcia’s alleged involvement in a human trafficking operation out of Tennessee in 2022.

A convicted felon who ran a human smuggling ring has reportedly told Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents that he hired Abrego Garcia to help bring illegal aliens from the southern border into the U.S. interior, undetected by law enforcement.

Today, Abrego Garcia remains in prison in San Salvador, El Salvador.

