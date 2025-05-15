Tiffany Trump Welcomes Baby Boy, President Trump’s 11th Grandchild

First daughter Tiffany Trump, 31, and her husband, Michael Boulos, welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” Tiffany Trump posted to X, along with a photo of the infant’s foot.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of President Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples. Tiffany’s baby boy is President Trump’s 11th grandchild.

Throughout her pregnancy, Tiffany often posted pictures of her baby bump.

“We are so excited to meet our baby boy soon!” she posted to X on April 9.

“Counting down the days until we meet our little man,” she posted on May 1.

President Trump “let slip” in October that Tiffany was pregnant while giving a speech about her father-in-law, Massad Boulos, the New York Post reported. Boulos is a Lebanon-born businessman who now works as a senior White House adviser.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said at the Detroit Economic Club. “And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

Tiffany and 27-year-old Michael reportedly met a beach club in Greece and began dating in 2018. Tiffany announced their engagement in 2021.

“The two tied the knot in November 2022 in a grand wedding at Mar-a-Lago. The venue was chosen, Maples said at the time, due to the significance of the Palm Beach, Fla. estate in Tiffany’s life and childhood,” according to the report. “Tiffany wore a voluminous wedding dress designed by Elie Saab, a Lebanon-based fashion designer, to pay tribute to her new husband’s heritage.”

Trump’s has five grandchildren from his son Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa, three from his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and two from his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara.