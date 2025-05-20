The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is filled with “fraud and abuse and corruption” and needs major reform, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said during a policy event with Breitbart News on Tuesday.

Rollins offered a stunning figure, noting that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) spends $400 million per day across 16 nutrition programs.

“Again, let me repeat that $400 million of our taxpayer money is spent every day across our nutrition programs, just at USDA,” she said. “So when the president ran and spoke to the American people about rightsizing government and realigning and making sure that every taxpayer dollar is spent to its best and highest and most effective use, that I’m not sure there is a program — there are others equally equal to it — but I’m not sure that there is a program that perhaps needs more reform than the SNAP program, which is the food stamp program.”

Rollins reemphasized that USDA is spending $400 million per day, and that requires officials to look “very closely” at the program.

At best, she said, “it’s ripe with fraud and abuse and corruption.” She noted that Secret Service recently conducted stings and arrested individuals engaged in SNAP fraud. She said there was “tens of millions of dollars” that were being stolen, noting that money has been given to illegal aliens wrongly in the system as well.

“We’re working to change that, of course, across the whole government as well. There’s just a lot a lot of work that we need to do. That fact, that we’re just handing out all of this money without any sort of requirement of work for able-bodied, grown adults is sort of insane to me,” Rollins said.

“I mean, this is not, we are not a socialist country in America. If we’re going to use a taxpayer, we’re going to take $1 from you … then we need to make sure that dollar is spent effectively,” the secretary continued.

“And so that’s a big, important part of our work at USDA. We’ll be rolling out more on that the coming weeks. We’re rolling out a lot right now, a lot of policy agendas that we’re working on really hard, but that’s at the very top of the list, and obviously working with our partners in Congress is going to be really important, but also our partners out in the states,” she added.

Breitbart News partnered with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event.