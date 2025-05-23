American Patriotism Was at an All-Time Low—But Gen Z Can Change That

The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

In recent years, patriotism among young Americans has been steadily declining—a troubling trend with profound implications for the future of our nation. Thankfully, the tide seems to be turning as more and more members of Gen Z, particularly young men, are trending conservative and more religious than millennials.

What Drove the Decline?

According to a 2023 Gallup survey, only 39 percent of U.S. adults said they felt “extremely proud” to be American—the lowest level on record. A Wall Street Journal/NORC survey confirms this trend of declining national pride: the percentage of Americans who consider patriotism “very important” fell from 70 percent in 1998 to just 38 percent in 2023. The numbers speak for themselves—a growing disconnect from traditional national values was taking root.

There are many forces behind the collapse of national pride, but the most influential may be what young Americans are being taught—or not taught—about their country.

From classrooms to TikTok feeds, anti-American narratives dominate. Social media platforms routinely push radical ideologies, denigrate free-market capitalism, and reduce U.S. history to a list of sins—slavery, racism, sexism—while ignoring the ideals and sacrifices that built the most free and prosperous nation on Earth. From Hollywood celebrities to TikTok influencers, millions of young minds are being shaped by voices that portray patriotism as outdated, or worse, shameful.

Why Patriotism Matters

The decline in patriotic sentiment doesn’t just affect how people feel—it influences how they live. When Americans don’t feel connected to their country, they are less likely to vote, less likely to serve, and less likely to contribute to their communities. Civic engagement declines. National unity erodes. And our sense of shared purpose begins to vanish.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), just 13 percent of 8th graders were proficient in U.S. history in 2022. This problem will only get worse if Americans don’t find a solution and find it fast!

A Recent Shift Toward Patriotism?

As President Ronald Reagan famously warned, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” And as Abraham Lincoln put it in 1838, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”

Those words feel eerily relevant today, but thankfully, there is hope.

Data from the Tufts Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) shows that 46 percent of young people voted for Donald Trump in 2024, up from 36 percent in 2020. Young men shifted roughly 15 points to the right, drawn not by legacy media but by new media voices online. While both Republicans and Democrats have expressed a sense of patriotism, Republicans are more likely to express high levels of patriotism and national pride. This sentiment was echoed in that same 2023 Gallup survey in which 60 percent of Republicans reported being extremely proud to be American, while only 29 percent of Democrats and 33 percent of independents said the same.

This shift suggests that the culture war is being fought—and sometimes won—outside the traditional education and media systems. The growing trend of nontraditional education and new media is making an impact on the next generation and taking away longstanding footholds of academia and legacy outlets steeped in leftist ideology.

New media organizations that bypass censorship and counter leftist ideology by connecting directly with young viewers where they are—online—have been extremely successful at shifting the narrative and restoring American values among Gen Z.

Fighting Back with Education

One organization that has influenced millions of young minds across the country to reverse this dangerous decline in patriotism is PragerU, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring American values through free, high-quality educational content for people of all ages. By producing concise, engaging videos, books, and other educational resources, PragerU seeks to counteract the decline in patriotic sentiment and foster a renewed appreciation for the nation’s principles. For high schoolers and adults, PragerU offers thousands of free pro-America videos, including Patriotism: Why We Need It, presented by Douglas Carswell; Why I Love America, presented by Dennis Prager; Who Should Win the Nobel Peace Prize, presented by Pete Hegseth; and more!

PragerU even offers patriotic socks to anyone who donates any amount to provide a fun, practical way for people of all ages to showcase their love of country by making the American flag trendy again!

Instilling Pride from an Early Age

But patriotism starts young. That’s why PragerU has also developed kid-friendly resources for students in kindergarten through 8th grade, including animated videos, books, worksheets, and crafts—all designed to instill a sense of national pride and an understanding of civic responsibilities from an early age. Resources include videos such as Otto’s Tales: Let’s Visit Arlington National Cemetery, Craftory: Military Appreciation Wreath, Street Smarts: American Holidays, and more!

There’s Still Time to Save America

While the decline of patriotism suggests a national identity crisis, we are watching this trend be reversed in real time.

America was founded on universal ideals—life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These values are not only worth preserving; they are worth celebrating and teaching. The American Dream of creating the life you desire based on hard work, merit, self-determination, and freedom remains the most powerful force for upward mobility in the world. More people have risen from poverty to prosperity in America than in virtually any other country in history.

There’s a reason America is still the most desired nation to live in.

But if we fail to teach the next generation why America matters, we risk losing it all.

The time to act is now. Whether through personal education, civic engagement, or simply sharing the truth, every American has a role to play in reclaiming our national pride and ensuring that the next generation inherits not just a country—but a cause worth fighting for.