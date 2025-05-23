DNC’s David Hogg Praises Jasmine Crockett: The ‘Type of Leader We’re Looking to Support’

Democratic National Committee (DNC) vice chair and gun control poster boy David Hogg said the party needs a “hell of a lot more people” like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), praising her for her pushback against the Trump administration.

Hogg, who is currently embroiled in his own controversy as the DNC attempts to oust him from his position, shared his opinion of the far-left congresswoman during a Friday appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show:

“I love her. She is amazing,” the 25-year-old DNC official told host Charlamagne tha God. “I think that people want to see somebody who fights and calls out the bulls***, ultimately. I think that’s what Jasmine does, and we need a hell of a lot more people that are out there that are willing to do just that and call people out on their B.S.”

“I think Jasmine is frankly the type of leader that we’re looking to support, in some senses,” he continued. “Somebody who is out there that frankly doesn’t give a damn what the other side [says] … that say what they believe in.”

Recently, Crockett mocked Republican lawmakers who “tout ‘Christian values'” for wanting to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), claiming they are “set on taking food from the hungry.”

The Texan has also jumped to the defense of Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), the congresswoman being charged with assault and impeding law enforcement officers for her alleged role in a riot at a New Jersey Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) facility earlier this month:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.