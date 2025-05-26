Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is criticizing President Donald Trump’s administration for reportedly agreeing to pay $5 million to the family of U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was killed during the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a social media post May 19, Frost wrote, “Ashli Babbitt was a domestic terrorist who attempted to overthrow our government via a violent insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.”

“The administration agreeing to pay her family $5 million of taxpayer money is disgraceful,” he added. His post included a screenshot of a Rolling Stone article about the settlement:

However, social media users quickly fired back at the Democrat lawmaker, with one person writing, “Every word you said is bullshit, you fucking clown.”

“Lies. Babbitt was an unarmed, nonviolent veteran who was murdered,” another user replied, while someone else said, “You are a typical communist.”

WATCH — Democrat Maxwell Frost Throws Epic Tantrum over Trump and Musk, Gets Kicked Out of Committee Meeting:

In January 2024, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the United States government regarding Babbitt’s death, Breitbart News reported:

The nonprofit said the wrongful death lawsuit was on behalf of the U.S. Air Force veteran’s family who grieved her loss after she was shot and killed that day in 2021 inside the U.S. Capitol building by former Police Lt. Michael Byrd. … The Judicial Watch announcement noted that Byrd was never charged, punished, or disciplined for the killing, noting the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking $30,000,000.

It is important to note that Babbitt was unarmed when the shooting occurred. Per Breitbart News, the Trump administration will reportedly pay $5 million to settle the wrongful death suit brought by her family.

Following his inauguration in January, President Trump signed numerous January 6 pardons for people he deemed “hostages” of the weaponization of justice under former President Joe Biden (D), according to Breitbart News.

Frost was among a group of Democrat lawmakers who recently traveled to El Salvador to advocate for the return of an accused member of the gang known as MS-13, identified as Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who has also been accused of beating his wife.

The Breitbart News report continued:

Rep. Frost accused the Trump administration of “running a government-funded kidnapping program,” calling Abrego Garcia “Trump’s latest victim.” “Donald Trump and ICE are not above the law. Today it’s Kilmar, but tomorrow it could be anyone else. We cannot and will not let Donald Trump get away with this,” the Florida progressive added.

Breitbart News reported in April 2024 that illegal immigration was costing Americans more than $150 billion under Biden’s leadership.