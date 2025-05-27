President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he is considering withholding “large-scale federal funding” from California for failure to adhere to his executive order preventing men from participating in women’s sports.

Trump took to Truth Social to blast Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,'” Trump wrote in his post.

“This week a transitioned Male athlete, at a major event, won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend. As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable,” he added.

It is unclear who Trump is referring to, based on the post, but it comes on the heels of transgender high school track athlete AB Hernandez besting the female competition in the long jump and triple long jump at the California Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section Masters Meet, qualifying for the state finals.

“Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to,” he wrote.

Trump also highlighted Newsom’s acknowledgement that “it’s an issue of fairness” when Turning Point Founder Charlie Kirk pressed the governor on men competing against women.

WATCH — President Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women’s Sports:

“You, right now, should come out and go, ‘You know what, the young man that’s about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn’t happen.’ You, as the governor, should step out and say ‘No,'” Kirk said to Newsom on the governor’s podcast.

“Would you do something like that? Would you say, ‘No men in female sports?'” Kirk asked.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom said, before expressing he takes issue with “the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities.”