The Medical Council of Canada has claimed that American doctors are now fleeing in droves due to Trump administration policies.

NPR wrote:

The Medical Council of Canada said in an email statement that the number of American doctors creating accounts on physiciansapply.ca , which is “typically the first step” to being licensed in Canada, has increased more than 750% over the past seven months compared with the same time period last year — from 71 applicants to 615. Separately, medical licensing organizations in Canada’s most populous provinces reported a rise in Americans either applying for or receiving Canadian licenses, with at least some doctors disclosing they were moving specifically because of Trump.

“The doctors that we are talking to are embarrassed to say they’re Americans,” said John Philpott, the CEO of CanAm Physician Recruiting, which recruits doctors to Canada.

“They state that right out of the gate: ‘I have to leave this country. It is not what it used to be,'” Philpott said.

Other Canadian sources also claim that many American-trained doctors are going to Canada:

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, which handles licensing in Canada’s most populous province, said in a statement that it registered 116 U.S.-trained doctors in the first quarter of 2025 — an increase of at least 50% over the prior two quarters. Ontario also received license applications from about 260 U.S.-trained doctors in the first quarter of this year, the organization said. British Columbia, another populous province, saw a surge of licensure applications from U.S.-trained doctors after Election Day, according to an email statement from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. The statement also said the organization licensed 28 such doctors in the fiscal year that ended in February — triple the total of the prior year.

“Civil discourse was falling apart,” Michael, a physician who left for Canada this year, said. “I had a conversation with my family about how Biden was going to be a one-term president and we were still headed in a direction of being increasingly radicalized toward the right and an acceptance of vigilantism.”