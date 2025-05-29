Plane Flying Over Indy 500 Advertises ‘Abortion Pills by Mail’

A plane advertising abortion pills flew over hundreds of thousands of people during Memorial Day weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mayday Health, a nonprofit that provides abortion resources, hired a plane to fly a banner over Friday’s Carb Day, over the Saturday parade, and during the Indy 500 race on Sunday that read “Abortion pills by mail,” WTHI reported.

The aerial blitz was aimed at pushing abortion pills by mail, despite Indiana’s near-total abortion restriction. While performing an abortion is illegal in the state, women seeking abortions face no criminal penalties, and the Biden administration removed restrictions on sending abortion pills by mail, effectively undermining pro-life state laws.

“Mayday spreads a simple message with many people – abortion pills are available by mail in all 50 states,” Mayday Health Founder and Executive Director Liv Raisner said.

Raisner said her organization does not ship abortion pills but lists providers and connects peopke with resources depending on what they are looking for. According to the report:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indy 500 had no affiliation with the banner. Under FAA regulations, the agency does not regulate messaging on advertisement banners towed by aircraft. Raisner said the only restriction they had was to stop flying the banner when the cars started their engines shortly after noon.

Other abortion campaigns have flown over the Indy 500. Bloomington-based All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center flew a banner over the event in 2019 that read “Abortion is OK!”

Raisner said Mayday plans on returning to the Indy 500 next year for another campaign.

“We want to spread the message because there is so much misinformation about abortion pills” they said. “Most people in restricted abortion states don’t even know what the laws are for abortion.”

In 2023, medication abortions accounted for 63 percent of all abortions within the formal U.S. healthcare system — meaning an estimated 642,700 unborn babies died in medication abortions, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. The percentage was up from an estimated 53 percent in 2020 and 39 percent in 2017. The report did not account for abortion pills obtained through underground national and international networks, including those that send pills to women in states with abortion restrictions.

In a medication abortion, mifepristone blocks the action of progesterone, which the mother’s body produces to nourish the pregnancy. When progesterone is blocked, the lining of the mother’s uterus deteriorates, and blood and nourishment are cut off to the developing baby, who then dies inside the mother’s womb. The drug misoprostol (also called Cytotec) then causes contractions and bleeding to expel the baby from the mother’s uterus.