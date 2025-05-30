White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called on former first lady Jill Biden to “answer for” her role in the massive cover-up of her husband’s declining mental aptitude, accusing her of still “lying to the American people.”

Leavitt unleashed her fiery tirade against the wife of former President Joe Biden while speaking to reporters on Thursday:

“I think, frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband… Because I think anybody, looking again at the videos and photo evidence of Joe Biden, with your own eyes and a little bit of common sense, can see that this was a clear cover up,” she said. “And Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover up.”

Headlines on Biden’s suspected mental decline have dominated the media since the May 20 release of Original Sin by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, who allege that White House staffers and other Democrat insiders lied to hide the reality of the president’s poor health.

Five former White House employees, including Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, are now in the scope of House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who sent them all letters last week demanding interviews for his official probe, the New York Post reported.

In a new hidden-camera video dropped by investigative group Project Veritas, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg accused Jill Biden’s chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, of wielding unchecked power in the White House as the president’s health worsened.

Thompson, a reporter with Axios, also recently told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Biden’s inner circle, including Bernal, was essentially running the country.

“The people in charge were Mike Donilon, Steve Riccheti, Bruce Reed, Anthony Bernal, the first lady’s chief of staff, the first lady, and Annie Tomasini. Those are the people that saw him the most and that had the most control over what he was doing and his day-to-day,” he said.

Leavitt went on to say during her press briefing, “There is documentation, video evidence, of [Jill Biden] clearly shielding her husband away from the cameras. They were just on The View last week, she was saying everything is fine.”

The former first lady attempted to discredit Original Sin and other similar reports during the Bidens’ early May appearance on the daytime talkshow, saying, “The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us. And they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day.”

The press secretary added, “She’s still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they’re going to believe her lies. And frankly, it’s insulting, and she needs to answer for it.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.