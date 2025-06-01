Exclusive: Watchdog’s Biden Autopen Review Finds ‘Criminal’ Evidence of ‘Impersonating the President’

The head of a pro-American energy watchdog group says his investigation into several of former President Joe Biden’s climate-related executive actions uncovered “criminal” and “evil” evidence that members of the White House acted without presidential authorization while he was in mental decline.

Energy expert Daniel Turner, founder of Power the Future, the nonprofit that released a damning report last week revealing that at least eight major actions taken by President Biden were allegedly signed via autopen, joined the latest episode of Breitbart News Saturday to highlight the gravity of his organization’s findings and of other similar reports.

While Power the Future’s review covered actions related to climate and energy, including the January 6 offshore drilling ban and the March 2023 arctic drilling ban, a March 2025 report from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project found that “every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” besides the one announcing the end of his reelection campaign, had the same autopen signature.

CNN’s Jake Tapper’s and Alex Thompson’s exposé, Original Sin, has also been dominating the media cycle as it became the first major report out of the mainstream left to accuse White House officials of orchestrating a massive cover-up of Biden’s faltering mental health.

“You know, I get so angry when I have these conversations about this because I deal with the people whose livelihoods were destroyed. It takes a lot of effort to not curse and be profane because what they did to the American people is not just criminal, it’s evil,” Turner told radio show host Matt Boyle. “It’s genuinely morally reprehensible. The damage that we did, that we continue to do, to the American people, all because we’re ‘worried about Donald Trump.'”

Bringing attention to the Biden staffers who would have been the ones to weaponize the autopen, Turner said, “They do have some presidential immunity, but this is criminal, right?”:

When you’re impersonating the president, when you’re impacting the war in Ukraine, because, like I said, when you ban the export of liquid natural gas — what we did was we forced Russia to sell more natural gas to the Turks, to the South Koreans, to other countries who just ignored the ban of Russian fossil fuels. And then the French and the Germans and the Italians just bought it from mediatories, right? So, we impacted wars. People died as a result of this, quite literally. So there is no hiding behind presidential privilege. There is no saying, ‘Well, I was working for the president, and you can’t subpoena me.’ These are really criminal, criminal, allegedly criminal acts that are worthy of investigation. You can’t act in Persona Presidente, right? You can’t commandeer the president’s autopen and put forward policies.

Referring to Original Sin, he continued, “As they said in the book, when they’re willing to do undemocratic things to protect democracy, those people are admitting they’re willing to do undemocratic things to stay in power. And that’s what they did the last four years with the auto pen.”

After Power the Future’s review discovered an utter lack of proof that Biden even knew about several major climate actions, as he never publicly spoke of or acknowledged them, the group sent letters this week to several agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of the Interior (DOI), and the Department of Energy (DOE) calling for an investigation.

Letters were also sent to the House and Senate Oversight Committees, Turner told Fox News.

Speaking to Boyle, Turner continued, “Well, when you have an executive order to ban offshore oil and gas drilling … That’s a pretty damn big ban. When you have that and you sign it by autopen, there are process crimes.”

“Someone had to draft that. Someone had to actually put it on paper. Someone had to bring that paper to the autopen machine. That autopen machine is under lock and key. Someone had to open it. Someone had to confirm,” he explained. “And I’m not throwing names under the bus, but I’m just going to use titles. The chief of staff had to know what was going on. The staff secretary — every time Donald Trump signs an executive order, we see the staff secretary hand him that order, explain it, the president signs it. There are personnel involved in processes.”

“These processes, I think, if nothing else, they deserve a good, thorough investigation,” he added.

The letter to House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) states:

In light of the growing evidence that actions purportedly taken by the former president may not have been approved or signed by him, but instead promulgated by a small coterie of advisers in his name without his knowledge or over his signature using an “autopen,” the need for congressional access to information has grown in importance with these revelations.

The letter continues:

Congress deserves to know how or whether these executive actions were authorized, and whether the former president was aware of such orders before they were implemented by the federal bureaucracy. Were these actions taken on behalf of the president and purporting to execute his authority undertaken with the president’s knowledge and approach? It appears incumbent upon Congress to inquire about all parties involved in these actions, who instructed them to do what, when.

Turner also pointed to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) claim that the former president apparently did not know that he had signed an executive order pausing the export of liquified natural gas (LNG) in an early 2024 meeting.

“Because if Joe Biden had no idea he banned natural gas … Look, I’m no Biden fan at all in any sense of the word — I loathe the man. But that guy has been in politics for 60 years because he is a savvy politician. A competent Biden would have never banned the sale of natural gas trying to win the state of Pennsylvania,” the Power the Future founder told Boyle. “Even Biden would have been like, ‘We’re not going to ban natural gas. I’m trying to win the damn state of Pennsylvania for the election.’ That’s how bad of a decision it was, and that’s how out of the loop Biden was.”

One cabinet secretary told Tapper and Thompson that the cabinet “didn’t have access” to Biden “for months.”

“There was clearly a deliberate strategy by the White House to have him meet with as few people as necessary,” the unnamed cabinet official told the authors.

Speaking on former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who is currently running for governor of New Mexico, Turner argued that she is “thoroughly disqualified” based on the Biden cabinet’s alleged role in the cover-up of Biden’s worsening cognition:

Because if you were a cabinet member in the Biden White House, and you never interacted with the president in a competent way — especially someone like Deb Haaland, a lot of these executive orders impacted her role as the as the interior secretary — if you were very well aware that the president was not making these decisions, but you didn’t care because you love the green agenda, because they helped your political allies, because friends of yours were profiting off of it … You are disqualified, in my mind, from ever holding office again

Turner went on to lament that Haaland will “probably win” as New Mexico is a blue state.

“She’ll run on race issues, and she’ll make all people feel guilty for being alive, and she’ll probably eke out a win, but she shouldn’t because if she will lie to the American people about the role of the president, then she will do whatever the hell she has to for power, and people like that cannot have power.”



