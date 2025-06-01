Multiple people were injured after an attack at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, according to several reports.

In a post on X, the Boulder Police Department revealed that it was responding to a report of an attack that took place at 13th and Pearl Streets, and asked people to “avoid the area.”

Witnesses told CBS News that people who were taking part in a pro-Israel walk in support of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza had been “attacked” with Molotov cocktails by the suspect:

Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails who were participating in a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza. Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk, said, “This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release.” The group met a 1 p.m. at Pearl Street and 8th Street to walk the length of the Pearl Street Mall and back with a stop at the courthouse for a video.

One witness who had been “on Pearl Street at the time of the attack” explained that he “saw a fire and then saw a cloud of smoke,” and added that a woman was “burning on the ground,” according to KDVR News.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that the agency was “aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder.”

