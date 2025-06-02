NYC Applauds ‘Historic Achievements’ with Fewest Shootings, Murders in Recorded History

New York City is publicly boasting about the lowest number of shootings and murders in recorded history over the span of the past five months.

FOX News reports from January 1 through May 31 of this year, there were 264 recorded shootings and 112 recorded homicides. The previous lows were 267 shootings in 2018 and 113 homicides in 2014 and 2017.

The month of May also saw historic lows for both categories, with 54 shootings and 18 homicides. The previous record low was in 2019, when the city recorded 61 shootings and 19 homicides, according to the outlet.

It is a marked turnaround compared to recent events in the storied city.

Democrat mayor Eric Adams assured residents and visitors alike in a statement the good numbers are only just beginning:

When I took the oath of office as mayor, I made a promise that we would make this city safer and that we would drive down crime. Today, the numbers prove that we have not just kept that promise — we have exceeded it. I am exceptionally proud to share that from January 2025 to May 2025, New York City saw the lowest number of shootings and homicides in recorded history.

“These historic achievements are the direct result of our administration’s commitment to precision policing, strategic deployment of resources, and the tireless dedication of the brave men and women of the NYPD,” he added.

FOX News reports New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch cited an Executive Budget Hearing that revealed thousands of illegal guns had been taken off the streets this year alone.

“Results like this never happen by accident, and certainly not at a time when the state’s criminal justice laws have made a revolving door out of our criminal justice system,” Tisch said.