President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken custody of an illegal alien accused of committing a terrorist attack against supporters of Israel in Boulder, Colorado. His family was also taken into DHS custody.

Colorado prosecutors have charged 45-year-old illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman of Egypt with attempted murder after he allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn supporters of Israel outside of the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.

Soliman shouted, “Free Palestine,” as he allegedly sought to murder those gathered. Federal prosecutors have similarly charged him with a hate crime.

On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had taken Soliman and his family — which includes his wife and five children — into custody.

“This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem said. “We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.”

Soliman arrived in the United States via LAX in Los Angeles, California, on a tourist visa in August 2022. The visa expired in February 2023, but Soliman never departed the United States as required by federal law, making him an illegal alien.

Even after his visa had expired, former President Joe Biden’s administration approved a work permit for him to hold an American job in March 2023. That work permit expired in March of this year.

Soliman reportedly previously attempted to enter the United States 20 years ago but was denied a visa. He remains held in Colorado custody and prosecutors have asked for a $10 million cash bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.