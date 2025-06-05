President Donald Trump’s Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director, Todd Lyons, is hitting back at Democrats for “ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments” regarding ICE agents who are tasked with enforcing federal immigration laws.

This week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) both attacked ICE agents, with Wu referring to the law enforcement officers as Trump’s “secret police” while Jeffries seemingly threatened to expose their identities.

“Every single one of [these ICE agents], no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will of course be identified,” Jeffries said at a press conference:

That is in fact the law and we’re going to make sure that the American people have the transparency necessary to hold people accountable when they’re folks who cross the line here in America. [Emphasis added]

In response, Lyons issued a video message to X, demanding that Wu and Jeffries halt all talking points attacking ICE agents. And he went on:

My officers and agents walk into danger so other people can sleep safely at night, so kids can make it to school safely and play outside. So while it’s easy to be an armchair quarterback and make up talking points that get activists riled up, the bottom line is my officers and agents are out there protecting the same people who are threatening their safety. Law enforcement is common sense. Politicians need to stop putting my people in danger. I’m not asking them to stop. I’m demanding that they stop. Here’s what I have to say to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, and anyone else stirring up the outrage about what ICE does — these are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments and it’s time to remember that. [Emphasis added]

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has similarly attacked ICE agents, referring to them as “Trump’s modern Gestapo,” a reference to secret police deployed by Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist regime in Nazi Germany.

After the comment, ICE announced a series of arrests in Minnesota, including getting a murderer, a gang member, sex offenders, and drug dealers off the streets.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.