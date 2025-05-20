Several criminal illegal aliens have been arrested across Minnesota in the last few months, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed. The cases were released after Gov. Tim Walz (D) compared federal immigration enforcement to the Gestapo, the secret police created by Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist regime.

During his commencement speech at the University of Minnesota Law School this week, Walz compared ICE agents to Hitler’s Gestapo.

“Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets — they’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons, no chance to mount a defense, not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye, just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans, and disappeared,” Walz said.

In response, DHS officials revealed several recent cases where criminal illegal aliens were arrested by ICE agents in Walz’s Minnesota.

“Governor Walz’s comments comparing ICE agents to the Gestapo are sickening,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This type of rhetoric and demonization of ICE officers has led to our officers facing a 413% increase in assaults. While politicians like Walz fight to protect criminal illegal aliens, our ICE officers will continue putting their lives and safety on the line to arrest murderers, kidnappers, and pedophiles that were let into our country by the previous administration’s open border policies. [Emphasis added]

One such illegal alien is 50-year-old Abdirashid Elmi of Somalia who was arrested this month after being convicted of murder, drunk driving, and disorderly conduct.

Another is 25-year-old Erick Martinez Mondragon, an 18th Street gang member from Mexico, who was arrested in April by ICE agents after having been convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm.

At least two illegal alien child sex predators, Marco Quizhpi Granda and Octavio Juarez-Bonilla, have been arrested by ICE agents in Minnesota as well. Granda has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child while Juarez-Bonilla has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents in Minnesota in recent months include those convicted of domestic assault, weapons crimes, robbery, drug dealing, and sexual assault.

