Democrats Settle on Excuse for L.A. Riots: It’s Trump Fault for Enforcing the Law

Democrats have settled on an excuse for the ongoing riots in Los Angeles: they are Trump’s fault for arresting illegal aliens; for federalizing the California National Guard; in short, for attempting to enforce existing laws.

At no point have any of the elected leaders in Los Angeles and California — almost all of them Democrats — supported law enforcement, or accepted responsibility for allowing violence against police and vandalism against government buildings.

Instead, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has spent much of the weekend on social media, attacking Trump and debating people about whether videos of burning police cars are actually from the anti-ICE riots of 2025, or the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 — both of which happened on his watch.

Newsom is claiming on left-wing MSNBC — the only network that will not challenge such claimed — that Trump “manufactured” a crisis.

This is, in fact, a familiar tactic by Democrats — especially in California. In 2016, for example, the mayor of San Jose blamed Trump when residents of his city rioted and brutally attacked innocent Trump supporters who had simply come to hear their favorite Republican candidate speak at a rally.

It is unclear whether the Democrats’ message is having an effect, but it is one to which they are sticking.

