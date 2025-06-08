The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has “proven that our concept works,” according to its new executive chairman, Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore, who says aid can now reach Palestinians without Hamas interference and that anyone who “truly cares” about the people of Gaza “should be lining up to support us.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Friday, Moore outlined a bold new humanitarian strategy unfolding in Gaza. Now serving as the newly named executive chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Moore described how the group has rapidly delivered nearly 10 million meals in a matter of days — all while bypassing Hamas and traditional UN aid networks.

“What the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has done is prove that the long-assumed trade-off — [accepting that some aid would inevitably be stolen or diverted by Hamas] — was a false choice to begin with,” Moore said. “Aid actually can be distributed without that compromise.”

Moore was appointed Tuesday to lead the Trump-backed non-profit working to deliver aid in Gaza without interference from Hamas-controlled channels. The new chairman “brings decades of experience working in support of humanitarian causes,” the group said in a statement.

According to Moore, GHF’s secure, American-led distribution sites allow food to reach civilians directly, without being looted, resold, or manipulated by terrorist groups. The approach has drawn attacks from entrenched global aid organizations, which he suggests are threatened by the success and transparency of the operation.

“There is a global disinformation campaign that has been quite effective,” Moore said, noting that in many cases, media outlets have echoed false claims propagated by Hamas.

Moore, who was twice appointed by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, revealed that GHF has formally requested corrections from outlets like the BBC and Washington Post over false reports linked to security incidents near aid convoys. He noted that Hamas terrorists recently killed civilians attempting to break into a hoarded food stash — but that international media wrongly implicated both the Israeli forces (IDF) and GHF.

“We’re not a political organization,” he emphasized. “We have one mission and that’s to make sure Gazans have food.”

Moore noted that Palestinians receiving GHF aid have responded with disbelief and gratitude.

In one case, a man repeatedly asked whether the food was truly free — unable to believe it hadn’t been seized and resold

“While the world has been screaming about this problem, what was actually happening is that aid was being stolen and resold,” Moore said.

He noted that locals are now thanking America and President Trump for making the aid possible, undercutting claims by GHF critics who allege the effort is politically motivated or misaligned with Palestinian interests.

Addressing the broader implications of media misinformation, including a spike in global antisemitic violence, Moore called on journalists and public officials to reject Hamas propaganda and recognize the moral stakes of enabling terror groups through false coverage.

“It’s being spread globally on the winds of antisemitism,” he warned. “This is deadly serious stuff.”

Behind the scenes, Moore says that members of Congress from both parties are expressing support, and that American citizens are stepping in where international institutions have failed.

“I think it’s time for everyone to get real honest with themselves. They can join us. We can do this together. We can succeed together,” he stated. “But regardless, we’re just going to keep going.”

GHF currently operates four distribution sites across Gaza, with plans to expand further — including into the hard-hit north.

Having already delivered millions of meals in just over a week, the foundation has demonstrated a scalable model that Moore says can meet growing demand.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “Our plan is to scale… to meet the needs, to do it in more places all across the strip.”

Urging critics to not “waste your time criticizing us,” Moore ended with an urgent call to action:

“Everyone who truly cares about this should be standing outside the doors of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation asking how they can help,” he concluded.

The matter comes as both CNN and the BBC face backlash for repeating Hamas-fueled disinformation about alleged killings near GHF aid sites — claims now refuted by Israeli officials, U.S. diplomats, and verified geolocation evidence.