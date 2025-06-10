Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom failed to launch in an anti-Trump attack on Tuesday when he released a live video that was plagued with audio difficulties.

The official X account belonging to Gavin Newsom shared a live video feed of him addressing the camera in what was presumably an anti-Trump speech over the ongoing anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles; the problem was that nobody could hear what he was saying.

The audio was eventually restored to Newsom’s speech, but the beginning was still unavailable.

From the bits that could be heard, the governor charged the president with overriding the rule of law by sending National Guard troops to quell the ongoing anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, President Donald Trump ordered 4,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. The president has also ordered hundreds of U.S. Marines into the area to help keep the peace. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.