Trump Slams ‘Incompetent’ Democrats Newsom, Bass over L.A. Riots and Fires

President Donald Trump slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) on Tuesday morning for their handling of the Los Angeles riots and the wildfires earlier this year that wreaked destruction in the county.

Trump took to Truth Social to call out Newsom and Bass, contending their lack of action to quell the anti-deportation riots required him to send in the National Guard and Marines.

“If I didn’t ‘SEND IN THE TROOPS’ to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. due to an incompetent Governor and Mayor,” he wrote.

Trump sent what officials said were 700 Marines and 2000 National Guard to the area on Monday night, on top of the 2,000 National Guard he sent Saturday, according to the AFP.

Trump then hammered the duo over the “behind schedule” permitting process in Los Angeles.

“Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE!,” Trump stated.

When Trump visited Los Angeles while the disaster was unfolding in January, he emphasized to Bass and others that he did not want red tape holding up the rebuilding of the tens of thousands of homes that were destroyed.

“They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!” Trump concluded in his post.

His post comes after another night of rioting in Los Angeles, in which an Apple Store was “looted,” according to a video that independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted to X.

Just after 2:00 a.m., Bass called on the administration to “stop the raids” in a post on X.

Meanwhile, protests are spreading to other cities, including New York, where 24 anti-ICE demonstrators were reportedly arrested in the lobby of Trump Tower Monday afternoon.