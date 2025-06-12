The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued new details on the crimes committed by illegal aliens arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles, California, amid riots.

This week, DHS released more details on criminal illegal alien arrests that occurred on June 9 and June 10 in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, as open borders activists and illegal aliens continue rioting in opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

“Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers — these are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

How much longer will Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass continue to prioritize these criminal illegal aliens over their own citizens? Secretary Noem has a message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens. [Emphasis added]

Among those arrested is illegal alien Gerardo Antonio-Palacios of Mexico, who is a convicted killer and burglar. Antonio-Palacios has also been previously deported from the United States.

Mab Khleb, a 53-year-old illegal alien from Cambodia, was arrested by ICE as well. Khleb has been convicted of transport of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery.

Sang Louangprasert, a 66-year-old illegal alien from Laos, was arrested by ICE agents after he had been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

ICE arrested illegal alien Antonio Benitez-Ugarte of Mexico. Benitez-Ugarte was previously convicted of drug trafficking. Alberto Morales-Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico, was also arrested by ICE agents after he had been convicted of manufacturing amphetamine, possession of a weapon, and document fraud.

Illegal aliens Raul Teran-Guillen, Carlos Alberto Escobar-Flores, Jose Jimenez-Alvarado, and Jesus Romero-Retana, all from Mexico or Honduras, were arrested by ICE agents and had prior convictions for human smuggling, money laundering, grand theft, theft, making threats with intent to terrorize, and battery.

