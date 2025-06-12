Watch Live: Donald and Melania Trump Attend Congressional Picnic

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Congressional Picnic on Thursday, June 12.

Some drama had surrounded the event after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed he was uninvited for opposing Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

The president, however, stated that Paul was “of course” invited to the picnic: “Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women. It will help to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”